Watch the White Stripes Perform ‘Fell in Love With a Girl’ on Top of the Pops

This past weekend, the White Stripes celebrated the 20th anniversary of White Blood Cells. They released a digital-only, deluxe 20th anniversary edition of the album and shared a previously unseen version of “I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman” filmed at the Gold Dollar in Detroit.

Today, the White Stripes unveiled their performance of “Fell in Love With a Girl” that took place on the British TV show Top of the Pops in February 2002.

You can watch that performance below.

If that’s not enough, White Blood Cells will return to record store shelves everywhere later this year with a standard black vinyl edition arriving Friday, Oct. 22. Pre-orders are available now, which you can grab here. Additionally, limited edition red-and-white pinwheel colored vinyl will arrive on Oct. 22 at Third Man Records’ Nashville and Detroit locations as well as independent record stores nationwide.

See the full tracklisting below:

