New Music \

Tenacious D Drop Beatles Medley Single to Benefit Doctors Without Borders

Jack Black and Kyle Gass made good use of their green screen in this one

Anna VanValkenburgh | July 1, 2021 - 1:44 pm
tenacious d jimmy kimmel live post-apocalypto performance
CREDIT: Screenshot via YouTube

Tags: jack black, kyle gass, Tenacious D