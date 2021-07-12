Stagecoach 2022: Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes, Margo Price, Yola, Maren Morris to Perform

Though it’s probably at least five months until Coachella reveals its lineup, its sister festival, Stagecoach, unveiled its bill and it’s pretty great.

Brandi Carlile, Black Crowes, Margo Price, Yola, Maren Morris, Orville Peck and Hailey Whitters are among the non-headlining highlights, which is great from an alt-country perspective. As for the headliners, those will be a bit more mainstream with Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs closing out each night. Per the Stagecoach norm, there are some great classic artists as well, mainly in the form of Tanya Tucker and the Mavericks. One of our favorites, the Grammy-nominated Ingrid Andress, will feature as well.

There are a couple of curveballs, in particular the inclusion of Smokey Robinson on the bill. As for the food, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse is back again helming pits and rigs at the festival.

Stagecoach will take place from April 29-1 May 1 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Check out the full list of artists performing at Stagecoach below.

Stagecoach 2022 lineup:

Amythyst Kiah

Brandi Carlile

Breland

Brothers Osborne

Callista Clark

Carrie Underwood

Caylee Hammack

Charley Crockett

Cody Jinks

Cody Johnson

Colter Wall

Flatland Cavalry

Hailey Whitters

Hayes Carll

Ian Noe

Ingrid Andress

Jesse LaBelle

Jimmie Allen

Jordan Davis

Laci Kaye Booth

Lainey Wilson

Lee Brice

Lindsay Ell

LOCASH

Luke Combs

Marcus King Band

Maren Morris

Margo Price

Midland

Mitchell Tenpenny

Molly Tuttle

Neal McCoy

Orville Peck

Reyna Roberts

Rhiannon Giddens

Ryan Griffin

Ryan Hurd

Shenandoah

Shy Carter

Smokey Robinson

Tanya Tucker

The Black Crowes

The Cactus Blossoms

The Mavericks

Thomas Rhett

Travis Denning

Turbo

Walker County

Waylon Payne

Yola