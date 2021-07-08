While Laura Jane Grace has undoubtedly played some legendary venues during both her solo career and with Against Me!, none have been quite like where she plays her next show. As her only date ahead of September’s Punk Rock Bowling festival, the iconic punk rocker will be headlining at arguably the most famous landscaping shop in American history: Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Along with the Lawrence Arms’ Brendan Kelly, Grace will be the biggest name to appear at the Philadelphia-based landscaping business this year, and it’s likely to be a very different (and more intentional) experience compared to when disgraced former attorney Rudy Giuliani put the venue on the map last November.

“This will be the first and last time Brendan and I will play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show,” Grace said in a statement.

The Four Seasons Total Landscaping show will also be Grace’s sole headlining performance of the year, as she’ll also be supporting Thursday for a handful of shows in the northeast this December as well. Tickets for the concert went on sale today and are already sold out, but limited-edition merchandise can still be purchased.