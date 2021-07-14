News \

Hear Kurt Vile and the Violators’ Fuzzed Up Velvet Underground Cover

Philadelphia rockers' take on "Run Run Run" is part of a new tribute album, out this fall

Sarah Grant | July 14, 2021 - 2:29 pm
CREDIT: Verve Records

Tags: kurt vile, Velvet Undergound