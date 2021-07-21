Over a year after announcing that it was in the works, Kanye West will (finally) be releasing Donda this Friday, July 23. Though clips and rumblings have circulated since the weekend, now (and in addition to the listening event that will take place at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta), it’s actually coming. Last year, West released a single titled “Wash Us in Blood” that featured Travis Scott.

In a new 60-second Apple ad featuring sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, West previewed a new song from the upcoming collection titled “No Child Left Behind,” which you can check out below.

West’s last proper album was 2019’s Jesus Is King. He also released Jesus Is Born and Emmanuel on back-to-back Christmases that featured the Sunday Service Choir.

This is the 44-year-old rapper’s 10th studio album and it will be released via his G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. Imagine if West actually achieved his ill-fated presidential aspirations last year, then this album may not have happened.