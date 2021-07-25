Kanye West Reportedly Moved Into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish Donda

Kanye West hosted a Donda listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday evening and was supposed to release his long-awaited 10th album the following day. But instead, he’s reportedly moved into the venue to finish up the album.

According to TMZ, Ye not only created a studio and living quarters inside the stadium, but also hired a personal chef to cook for him inside MBS. Though it’s clear he hasn’t left the venue since Thursday, it’s possible he hasn’t even changed his clothes. Yeezy joined fans in cheering on the home team during an Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday, and he was wearing the same outfit he sported during the listening party.

Kanye the huge Atlanta United fan pic.twitter.com/oIPYwBkYpy — Daniel Weiss (@dweiss94) July 24, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

While camping out inside a stadium to finish his album might be odd, the fact that the release of Donda got pushed isn’t (remember how long we had to wait for Jesus Is King?). The album is now supposed to drop on Aug. 6, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

Kanye’s last proper album was 2019’s Jesus Is King. He also released Jesus Is Born and Emmanuel on back-to-back Christmases that featured the Sunday Service Choir.