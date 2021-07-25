News \

Kanye West Reportedly Moved Into Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to Finish Donda

Yeezy hosted a 'Donda' listening party at the venue on July 22, then never left

SPIN Staff | July 25, 2021 - 3:00 pm
Power 106 Presents Powerhouse
CREDIT: Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic

Tags: Kanye West