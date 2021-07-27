Joey Jordison, Former Slipknot Drummer, Dies at 46

Joey Jordison, the founding drummer and co-songwriter of Slipknot, has died at the age of 46. Jordison’s family announced the news in a statement. Jordison died in his sleep on Monday, July 26.

See the full statement from Jordison’s family below:

We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 26th, 2021. He was 46. Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart and his love for all things family and music. The family of Joey have asked that friends, fans and media understandably respect our need for privacy and peace at this incredibly difficult time. The family will hold a private funeral service and asks the media and public to respect their wishes.

Born Nathan Jonas Jordison on April 26, 1975 in Des Moines, Iowa, Jordison started playing drums at the age of eight. In 1995, he co-founded heavy metal outfit Slipknot (who originally went by The Pale Ones) with Shawn Crahan and Paul Gray. From the band’s beginnings until his departure in 2013, Slipknot were one of the most recognizable and biggest bands in all of hard rock, and remain so to this day. Jordison was replaced by Jay Weinberg in 2014.

Following his departure from Slipknot, Jordison played guitar in Murderdolls and founded the short-lived Scar the Martyr. More recently, Jordison was performing with the death metal group Sinsaenum.