Altered State \

How Jimmy Eat World Fought Their Way Out of ‘The Middle’

Frontman Jim Adkins Looks Back On 20 Years of ‘Bleed American’

Cam Lindsay | July 23, 2021 - 1:31 pm
Jimmy-Eat-World-Bleed-American-Photo-1_Christopher-Wray-McCann-1627061224
CREDIT: Christopher Wray McCann

Tags: jim adkins, Jimmy Eat World