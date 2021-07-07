A few weeks after announcing that her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, would be produced by none other than Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Halsey has revealed that it will be out on Aug. 27 via Capitol Records.

In a video shot at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, Halsey also unveiled the album art, which you can see below.

On Instagram, Halsey explained the album’s meaning and theme:

This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore. The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being. This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding. I hope this can be a step in the right direction!

Halsey’s most recent album, Manic, was released in January 2020.