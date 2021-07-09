Listen to a Previously Unheard George Harrison Demo, ‘Cosmic Empire’

Not too long ago, details were revealed of a massive box set for George Harrison’s classic solo debut album All Things Must Pass. The first song from that set has been released, and it’s a good one.

For the first time, you can hear “Cosmic Empire,” and the story behind the song is almost as good as the song itself. According to a release, when Harrison commenced work on what would be All Things Must Pass, Harrison cooked up a whole batch of songs in the first two days, including a bunch that were unreleased. “Cosmic Empire” was one of the songs from the second day (May 27, 1970). The tune was cut with former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr on drums, bassist Klaus Voormann and Phil Spector producing.

The other songs that didn’t make the cut on All Things Must Pass include “Going Down To Golders Green,” “Dehra Dun,” “Sour Milk Sea,” “Om Hare Om,” Window Window,” “Beautiful Girl,” “Mother Divine,” and “Nowhere To Go.”

Listen to “Cosmic Empire” below.

Previously, the Harrison Estate released a different version (a stereo mix) of the title track.

Harrison’s All Things Must Pass 50th anniversary box set will be released on Aug. 6 via UMe.