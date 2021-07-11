Foo Fighters Transform Into Dee Gees For ‘You Should Be Dancing’ Video

The Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their Bee Gees cover album HAIL SATIN! next week, and to get us excited they’ve fully transformed into the Dee Gees in a video for “You Should Be Dancing.”

The special LP was created for Record Store Day and will feature one side of Bee Gees tunes with the other compiled of live versions of songs from the Foos’ recently released Medicine at Midnight (which you can read our review of here).

The Foos originally covered the Bee Gees hit earlier this year.

“We started recording the instrumental track, and then I thought, ​‘Okay, well I’m gonna go out and sing it…’ and let me tell you: I have never, ever in my life sung like that, but it was the easiest song I have ever sung in my entire life!” Grohl said at the time, referring to singing in falsetto. “I sang the song, and it was like six minutes and I was done. I should have been singing like this for the last 25 years!”

HAIL SATIN! drops on July 17. Watch the Dee Gees perform “You Should Be Dancing” and see the record’s full track list below.

Side A — The DEE GEES:

You Should Be Dancing

Night Fever

Tragedy

Shadow Dancing

More Than a Woman

Side B — LIVE at 606:

Making A Fire

Shame Shame

Waiting on a War

No Son of Mine

Cloudspotter