Brandi Carlile to Return With In These Silent Days, Shares First Single ‘Right on Time’

Album sees singer-songwriter reunite with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

Daniel Kohn | July 21, 2021 - 10:00 am
Brandi Carlile
CREDIT: Neil Krug

