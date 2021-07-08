Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has had a busy past year or so with the release of her most recent album, Whole New Mess, and now, she’s got some more good news on the way. On Tuesday, Olsen announced her new EP titled Aisles, which will consist of ’80s covers and that the release will be put out on her own Jagjaguwar imprint that will be called somethingscosmic.

“I know it’s not really in my history to do something unintentional or just for the hell of it, but my connection to these songs is pretty straightforward, I just wanted to have a little fun and be a little more spontaneous, and I think I needed to remember that I could!” Olsen said of the EP in a statement.

The EP was recorded in Asheville, North Carolina in the winter of 2020 with co-producer/engineer Adam McDaniel.

The first song from that collection to arrive is Olsen’s take on Laura Branigan’s “Gloria,” which you can hear below.

Of the Branigan cover, Olsen says, ““I’d heard‘Gloria’ for the first time at a family Christmas gathering and was amazed at all the aunts who got up to dance. I imagined them all dancing and laughing in slow motion, and that’s when I got the idea to slow the entire song down and try it out in this way.”

Other songs on the EP include Other covers include “Eyes Without A Face” (Billy Idol), “Safety Dance” (Men Without Hats), “If You Leave” (OMD) and “Forever Young” (Alphaville).

Olsen’s Aisles EP is out on Aug. 20 digitally and Sept. 24 physically.