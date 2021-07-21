Born in Manchester, England and raised in Wichita, Kansas, Tommy Newport began playing guitar as an escape from teenage boredom. His new EP Ultra Mango offers six varied tracks, all coming together to tell a lighthearted story of wistful youth. A follow-up to his 2018 debut Just Be Ironic, Ultra Mango’s a surprisingly deep and soulful experience with a distinctive far-out, retro feel. Producer 4th Pyramid explains: “The idea here was to take that DIY basement nostalgia feel and make records that knock as hard as today’s biggest smashes. We’ve been able to carve out our own planet with Ultra Mango.” They’ve succeeded. And we love it.

Tommy’s music has already been featured on a number of TV shows, like HBO’s Ballers, Netflix’s original series What/If, TBS’ Search Party, Amy Schumer’s documentary Expecting Amy, and The Sinner, and he’s also scored the latest ad campaign for Apple’s iPad. We can’t wait to see what he’s up to next.

Here’s a day in the life of Tommy Newport.

Date July 21, 2021

Time I woke up 7:56 a.m.

Every day starts with A little music on the player to create some ambience.

Breakfast consists of Avocado on toast and some coffee.

To get going I always Spend some time outside enjoying the sun.

I don’t feel dressed without A baggy tee and shorts.

Before I start working I must Tidy up the studio and get organized.

Currently working on Creating some demos and new music.

But I’d really love to be In bed binge watching Netflix.

Book I’m reading I’m currently trying to finish this book by Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers called Acid for the Children.

I don’t know how anyone ever finishes books. I cannot focus on a book for longer than 20 minutes.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Radlands by the Mystery Jets.

The perfect midday consists of Going for a walk and getting some good lunch in me. Hopefully get some work done and be productive.

To help get through the day I need Definitely need coffee, internet and nicotine, not sure the long-term effects of those things just yet, but maybe I’ll get to die for my country.

Not a day goes by without speaking to My wonderful girlfriend and I also speak to friends and family as often as I can.

My daydreams consists of Usually pretty strange and unusual situations that would never happen, but I just play them out in my head.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world Everyone would be as happy as can be and content with their lives. There would be no problem unsolved.

I’ll always fight for The happiness of everyone around me.

Currently in love with Subway tuna sandwich and Doritos. Unbeatable.

Hoping to make time to watch Really want to watch Summer of Soul, it looks amazing.

By my bedside I always have My mini Vornado fan that produces a nice humming sound and enough cool air to send me off to Neverland.

To help get through the night I Some lavender tea is always on the books.

Bedtime Whenever I can get there. I don’t have a routine these days.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Positive and optimistic. Hopefully I can top the day before.