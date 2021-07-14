A Day in the Life of... \
A Day in the Life of…Blood Lemon
If you somehow don’t know alt-rock Blood Lemon, here are some quick facts. They are singer/guitarist Lisa Simpson, singer/bassist Melanie Radford and percussionist Lindsey Lloyd. Boise, Idaho-based. Formed in 2018. 90s-Riot-Grrrl inspired. Not afraid of heavy riffs (or getting political). Their self-titled debut came out a few months ago, and it’s a powerhouse of an album.
And, perhaps most importantly, if there’s a zombie apocalypse—find them. Once you hear their music, which is unapologetic hard rock ‘n roll, you’ll immediately assess that these three women have the ability to adapt, kick-ass, and endure under pretty much any given circumstance. (Plus, as you’ll see below, Lindsey keeps Swedish fish on hand…)
Their single “One More Time” is about taking an inner look at the cycles that lead to self-destruction—and has a really cool animated video to go along with it. “All three of us ladies LOVE sci-fi (especially Star Trek) so we were excited to create a unique sci-fi story that captured the chaotic vibe of the song,” Melanie explains. “I realized that the changes in the song lined up almost perfectly with the three-act structure writers use to tell satisfying stories. I love science fiction, so this is a love letter to the genre.”
Here’s a day in the life of the three women from Blood Lemon.
Date March 16, 2021
Time I woke up
8:00 a.m. A bird is building a nest in the eaves outside my window and I wake up every morning like clockwork to its busy body fluttering around. Seriously, that bird keeps a schedule. — Lindsey
7:30-ish — Lisa
8:50 a.m. — Melanie
Every day starts with
Email and oatmeal. — Lindsey
My daughter waking me up (or vice versa). — Lisa
Cats on top of me. — Melanie
To get going I always
Go running for 20-30 minutes. — Lindsey
Have some Earl Grey tea. — Lisa
Sit with one (or both) of my cats, drink coffee, and devise a game plan. — Melanie
I don’t feel dressed without
My favorite gray scarf. Our house was built in 1905 so it’s a bit drafty. — Lindsey
My contact lenses. — Lisa
Wearing the rings my great-grandfather gave me. Otherwise, my hands feel completely naked. — Melanie
Before I start working I must
Listen to the news. — Lindsey
Get to my computer. — Lisa
Take deep breaths and streeeeeetch. — Melanie
Currently working on
Plans to redo the flooring in the sunroom. COVID’s given me a lot of time to learn how to do home upgrades. — Lindsey
My day job, writing case management plans. — Lisa
Being more present with the life around me during this pandemic. It’s hard not to be in my head all the time. — Melanie
But I’d really love to be
Visiting friends and family, touring, traveling, seeing LIVE music, giving lots of hugs. Staying home has been ROUGH. — Lindsey
Working on some new songs. — Lisa
On tour, playing shows. I miss touring and I miss exploring new music communities. — Melanie
Book I’m reading
Harriet Beecher Stowe: A Biography by Noel B. Gerson, and The Best of Simple by Langston Hughes. I’ve been lucky enough to live near a Little Free Library where I’ve borrowed all of my books during the past year. — Lindsey
The Stand by Stephen King and Face It by Debbie Harry. — Lisa
One Last Song by Mike Ayers. It’s a compilation book where multiple musicians answer the question “What song would you listen to before you die?” — Melanie
I don’t know how anyone ever
Survives morning rush-hour traffic. — Lindsey
Eats sushi. — Lisa
Lives without community radio like Radio Boise <3. — Melanie
If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be
ABBA’s Gold and CCR’s Chronicle if I need to move around. Ani DiFranco’s Living in Clip for everything else. — Lindsey
Doolittle by the Pixies or Blue Horse by The Be Good Tanyas. — Lisa
Circuital by My Morning Jacket. It just makes me feel good. — Melanie
The perfect midday consists of
Uninterrupted practice and a short nap. — Lindsey
Lunch break. — Lisa
Going on a walk along the Green Belt (in Boise). — Melanie
To help get through the day I need
A short walk with my honey and some Swedish fish. — Lindsey
A second cup of Earl Grey. — Lisa
A goal to achieve…or a nap. — Melanie
Not a day goes by without speaking to
One of my besties, Jason. And, of course, the lovely ladies of Blood Lemon. — Lindsey
Myself, all the damn time. — Lisa
My partner, Taylor. — Melanie
My daydreams consist of
Buying a hobby farm and inviting everyone I love to come live with me. — Lindsey
Being caught up. — Lisa
Playing shows and mastering that one bass riff I’ve been obsessing over for some time. — Melanie
In a perfect day, in a perfect world
I would have more time. — Lindsey
It’s 75 degrees, I have no obligations. — Lisa
We’d be living in the Star Trek universe. — Melanie
I’ll always fight for
Equality and respect. Let’s all just be decent human beings already. — Lindsey
My family, my friends, my community. — Lisa
Equality and equity for all people and policies to stop our climate crisis. — Melanie
Currently in love with
Our new speaker system that we installed around the house. We can now listen simultaneously to the same song in every room. — Lindsey
Legos and Star Trek. — Lisa
Tuvok from Star Trek Voyager (sorry, Tay). — Melanie
Hoping to make time to watch
Dune. Whenever it finally comes out. — Lindsey
All the sci-fi and fantasy stuff saved in my “lists.”— Lisa
Moxie (a movie everyone is telling me to see). — Melanie
By my bedside I always have
My trusty water bottle. Must. Stay. Hydrated. — Lindsey
Something to drink and my phone. — Lisa
Empty glasses I haven’t washed or put away yet. — Melanie
To help get through the night I
Read a little and then fall asleep talking to my husband. — Lindsey
Have my super soft blanket and a fan going for white noise. — Lisa
Let Taylor put on some calming music while I *immediately* fall asleep. — Melanie
Bedtime
Midnight. Always midnight. I’d love to go to bed earlier, but evening is when I tend to feel the most awake. — Lindsey
Around 12 a.m. — Lisa
Cats are back on top of me. — Melanie
When I think about tomorrow, it’s always
Hopeful. And one day closer to starting my garden for the season! — Lindsey
What time I have to wake up, and what’s going on. — Lisa
Oh, god, I forgot about tomorrow… — Melanie