Tyler, the Creator Announces Call Me If You Get Lost Album Release Date

After a few days of teasing it, Tyler, the Creator has finally revealed that his new studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, will be released next week on June 25.

Initially, billboards popped up across select cities around the world, including Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver before Tyler shared a teaser trailer for Call Me If You Get Lost earlier this week that saw him making out with a girl before zipping away in a pink car. On Wednesday, Tyler released the album’s first single, “LUMBERJACK.”

The album will also be accompanied by new merch included in two different CD/poster/t-shirt box sets and two cassette/poster/t-shirt box sets, in addition to a limited amount of à la carte CDs and cassettes available as well. You can pre-order it here.

Last year, Tyler appeared in a Gucci ad with Iggy Pop and A$AP Rocky, got his own ice cream flavor, and in February of this year, he composed a jingle for Coca-Cola. As part of our 35th anniversary, we also named him one of the most influential artists of the past 35 years.

Call Me If You Get Lost will be released on Columbia Records.