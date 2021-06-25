The White Stripes’ landmark 2001 album, White Blood Cells, has a new digital deluxe edition that’s out now in honor of its 20th anniversary, which was earlier this month. It’s available for streaming now features HD audio remasters of all the original songs joined by a full-length live performance of the album recorded at Detroit’s Gold Dollar back in 2001.

In addition to all its bonus goodies, a raw, close-up video of “I’m Finding It Harder To Be a Gentleman” performed live at Gold Dollar was unearthed as well. Check it out below.

The standard black vinyl edition and limited edition red-and-white pinwheel colored vinyl are arriving on Oct. 22. Preorder is available now, here. “Seven Nation Army (The Glitch Mob Remix)” will also be available as a 7-inch vinyl single on July 9. Preorder it here. Watch its official music video here.

Or if you enjoy building things, Third Man Records is also selling their very own 213-piece White Stripes lego kit on the site depicting Jack White on guitar and Meg White on drums, and it also comes with a buildable band name marquee. Find it here.

In addition to White Blood Cells HD remastering, The White Stripes’ self-titled debut and 2003’s Elephant have also been remastered in HD with other remastered Stripes’ albums becoming available later this year. There is also an Apple Music limited-time sale on the entire White Stripes catalog. Find it here.

On top of all this, the anniversary is being commemorated with a custom peppermint swirl Twitter emoji that appears automatically with any of the following hashtags: #TheWhiteStripes, #WhiteBloodCells20, #WhiteBloodCells, #FellInLoveWithAGirl, and #HotelYorba.