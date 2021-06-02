There’s a good chance you’ve either sung or shared songwriter and producer Surf Mesa’s 2020 single “ily (i love you baby)” (featuring Emilee), which was recently RIAA certified Platinum after over 2.5 billion global streams and nearly 4 billion TikTok videos, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic chart and #2 on Top 40 radio. By the end of 2020, “ily” landed on Spotify and Amazon’s top songs lists. And this year, VEVO named him one of their DSCVR “Artists to Watch”. Whether he’s making sunny, chill-out songs or sharing his remixing prowess— Marshmello and Halsey’s “Be Kind,” and Shawn Mendes’ “Wonder”—it seems, everything this 21-year-old touches turns to warm, glistening, buttery gold.

Surf’s new single “Lose My Mind” (featuring Bipolar Sunshine) releases June 4 where he continues to help us reconceive, reimagine and, most importantly, feel the love through his music. “What will love feel like in the future? We’re at the edge of living in a cyber world — the important stuff, what will forever remain real, is the head and the heart,” he explains. “‘Lose My Mind’ tells the story of love in the future, ‘losing our minds’ trying to feel something real as love in a digital world.”

Here’s a day in the life of Surf Mesa.

Date May 12, 2021

Time I woke up 9:30 a.m. (Early!!)

Every day starts with Starbucks.

Breakfast consists of See Above ^

To get going I always See Above* One More Time : )



I don’t feel dressed without My Air Force 1s.

Before I start working I must Check new music on Spotify.

Currently working on My set for tour and all these festivals coming up this year.

But I’d really love to be Hiking in Seattle.

Book I’m reading Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins.

I don’t know how anyone ever Squirts milk out their eyelids.

If I had to play one album on repeat, it would be Worlds by Porter Robinson.

The perfect midday consists of Spontaneous SunnyD in the fridge.

To help get through the day I need Yerba Mate (lol).

Not a day goes by without speaking to My manager Chase Fiedler.

My daydreams consist of Messing up a set. They’re nightmares.

In a perfect day, in a perfect world I’d wake up in Malibu, and go on a road trip somewhere.

I’ll always fight for Those I love.

Currently in love with Valorant on PC.

Hoping to make time to watch All the movies I’ve never seen. I don’t understand a lot of movie references.

By my bedside I always have A fan…can’t sleep without one.

To help get through the night I Chug water randomly.

Bedtime Like 3:00 a.m.

When I think about tomorrow, it’s always Unicorns.