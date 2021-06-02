Sublime Are Going All Out for the 25th Anniversary of Their Self-Titled Album

Sublime’s iconic self-titled album turns 25 on July 30, and the band’s celebrating in a big way. In the coming months, the reggae-rockers are publishing a graphic novel via Z2 Comics called Sublime: $5 at the Door; collaborating with AleSmith Brewing Company for limited edition Sublime Mexican Lager 19.2oz beer cans; sharing official music videos for “Garden Grove” and “Pawn Shop;” and releasing a covers and remixes project spearheaded by Travis Barker.

The band members will also be presented with platinum plaques during a virtual ceremony. Drummer Bud Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson will be in attendance, and Bradley Nowell’s plaque will be accepted on his behalf by his widow Troy DenDekker and son Jakob Nowell.

“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since self-titled album has come out,” Gaugh said in a statement. “It’s really cool, there’s not a day that goes by that I do not hear one of our songs on the radio, in a bar, store, or in a car driving by. I constantly meet people who tell me that Sublime has helped them through a hard time or has helped them change their lives because of our stories, our music and the messages within our music.”

“It’s such a great feeling to have a connection with our fans this deep. And to think – the record label was actually considering canning this thing 25 years ago?! Man, I bet they’re glad they didn’t. I know we sure are and I know the fans are too!” he continued. “That is a testament to the fans and their love for the band. The reason why we are still here all over the place every day and in your face is because of you, the fans, and we thank you and love you for this. Just look at all the love we’ve found!!!”

“Looking back at the music that was created; I didn’t realize it then, but I feel very fortunate and blessed to inspire and help people through hard times—through music,” bassist Eric Wilson said in a statement of his own. “Thank you Brad, Bud, mom, dad, brother & sister.”

The band also shared a new video for “Garden Grove,” which you can see below.

In 2020, we named Sublime one of the most influential bands of the last 35 years. Read more about that here.