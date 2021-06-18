SPIN Sets Presents: Gilligan Moss

Dynamic duo Gilligan Moss aim to bring the sunshine wherever they go. The NYC based producers have bloomed into the musical spotlight, emerging with their self-titled debut album, Gilligan Moss. This project is an open invitation into their effervescent universe, delivering 13 tracks of nu-disco, indie-pop grooviness. Gilligan Moss are an infinite energetic source that boldly project their fun and bubbly outlook onto everything they do, humbly evolving along with their music. They stopped by to talk to SPIN about their rising career, their origin story, their debut album, and more. Stream the new album here.

Who is Gilligan Moss and what do you stand for?

Gilligan Moss is against climate change, Nazis, and the bad guys, and we support the culture, the kids, and the working man.

Tell us about your sound – where does your style originate from and what have been your biggest visual, social, and sonic influences?

This may sound very mundane, but our sound is really just a result of our tastes and influences all mixed up. There isn’t a ton that is carefully planned or choreographed. Old records, new dance music, a sunny day.



You two go way back, becoming bff soulmates in preschool and then officially becoming the musical dynamic duo at 15 years young – How did the revelation to pursue music as a duo come into view?

It came about pretty naturally – we’re the couple that didn’t really formally ask each other out. We were on the road and started making songs together and the rest is history. We’ve got a bit of a hive-mind in terms of our tastes – which made making stuff together pretty easy.



Your music seems to capture this child-like wonder type of attitude in the way that it’s infused with joyous, explorative, fun, and dynamic sound qualities. There’s an unapologetic tone that derives from tuning into the well of internal innocence that doesn’t take itself too seriously, which can resonate with anyone – Was this an intentional direction you consciously decided on? Or did that musical ethos just happen to evolve that way?

We’ve always rolled our eyes at how serious some electronic music can be – and conversely – our favorite artists are the ones who have a bit of a twinkle in their eye and a light heartedness. We’ve made it a point to never take ourselves too seriously and hopefully that comes through in the music.



Was there a definitive turning point to your success? When did you realize the magnitude of your impact within the industry/community?

Oh boy – I don’t know if we are there yet if we’re being honest. We’re grateful for all the fans we’ve got – and all the new ears that have discovered us since the album – and it still feels like we’re in the early innings of our journey.



You recently released your self-titled album, Gilligan Moss – being mainly recognized for creating incredible remixes, what was the significance of hitting this milestone and finally releasing a complete and original project of your own?

It has been way more consequential from an emotional standpoint than I think we realized. It’s great that there’s a place where people can go and listen to a cohesive mix of GilMo tunes for about an hour. Albums just hit different – I wish we had done this sooner!

How did the process in developing Gilligan Moss change you artistically, mentally, emotionally, etc.?

It taught us what it meant to be us. It’s kind of that sensation that older people describe of feeling comfortable in your own skin – this album was that moment for us. Took us a while, but good morning, we have arrived!



You also managed to release a 13-track mix for one of the most creative and loved cartoon series – Adventure Time. How did that opportunity arise? In what ways did it creatively challenge you?

It came from an early fan (now friend) of ours who made the connection. We were beyond excited about the opportunity – that whole universe feels very simpatico with the Gilligan Moss universe. It was the quickest we’ve ever made something. Our album took years to make whereas with the Adventure Time project we only had a few weeks to make the whole thing.



As we’re looking ahead, seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, how are you planning to propel your career forward in 2021?

More new music – that train will keep rolling. Big celebrity appearances, professional basketball games, a presidential address. Live shows – hopefully that train starts rolling?



Is there anything on the horizon that you can share with us?

A big beautiful sun, and the open road.



What do you wish for the future of electronic music? In what ways would you like to see it evolve?

I hope for a future where the music is 2x better. Because a future with better music sounds better than a future with worse music.



Any last words for the SPIN-verse?Keep on Spinnin’ baby

