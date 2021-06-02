SPIN Sessions Presents: Vetta Borne

Vetta Borne has undergone a complete metamorphosis and is ready to unleash the artistry of it all. The rising R&B/pop princess is getting vulnerable in her latest project Emelia, where she vibrantly explores the emotions brought on by a whirlwind of hardships in the midst of the pandemic. Coming out on top, she was able to conquer and defy existing limiting beliefs by continuously rising up to each challenge presented along the way – whether that’s pushing herself as a producer, teaching herself how to play the bass in order to add more dimension to her sound, or sitting through the discomfort of exploring complex inner thoughts/emotions. One thing’s for sure, Vetta Borne is a testament for all those who embark on the journey towards self-enlightenment. The Aussie R&B songstress took a moment to speak with SPIN about creating her new EP Emelia, the quest in rediscovering her voice, and finding empowerment through self-love and self acceptance.

Who is Vetta Borne and how did you come to life?

The name Vetta Borne comes from my grandmother Violeta Sherborne. When I lost her, it forced me to really look at myself in the mirror and remember who I am and who I want to be. I had previously released music under “Maribelle”, and was using that name with music since I was 13. It was time for a fresh start and a new life.

Tell us about your sound – where does your style originate from and what have been your biggest visual, social, and sonic influences?

I’ve grown up listening to 90’s rnb/pop. My biggest inspirations have been artists like Janet Jackson, Ryan Leslie, Ne-Yo, Mariah Carey, etc.

What does your typical songwriting/production process look like? Is there a set formula or does it consistently evolve and shape-shift along with your ideas?

It always starts with me sitting on my laptop trying to feel out the session. If I can’t come up with any nice chords/vibes production wise, I’ll go through my phone voice notes and see if I have any lyric/melody ideas that will spark something. I’ll usually have a very rough beat down and then finish the lyrics/melodies of the song. Once the vocals are completely recorded I go back and produce the song.

Was there a definitive turning point in your career? When did you realize the magnitude of your impact within the industry/community?

I honestly didn’t expect so many people to follow my journey from Maribelle to Vetta Borne. Obviously it was a fresh start, but people still recognise my previous work. I think I noticed that when I started producing for myself and others, I really started having an impact on some people who wanted to produce too.

In the midst of all the pandemic chaos, you’ve managed to birth a new project – Talk to us about your recently released EP, EMELIA. Where did this concept begin? How did the pandemic shift this process for you?

I live in Melbourne, Australia. We were in a lockdown for around 6-8 months. We weren’t allowed to go outside for more than a couple hours which forced me to really sit with myself and do a lot of self work. Spending so much time on my own and not being able to work with other people in real life, it forced me to push myself as a producer. Unfortunately, during the lockdown I had lost somebody very important to me, my grandmother Emelia. Music was something that saved me during that hard time.

Which track challenged you the most in recording but gave you the most creative growth/accomplishment?

Kissing Strangers was definitely a challenge to record. I remember it being really hot in my studio which I don’t have any aircon in, so I was sweating, my voice kept cracking, my laptop and equipment kept heating up and freezing. I got really frustrated but we got there in the end haha. I haven’t really produced a song to that level of pop before, so that was also a challenge.

You’ve described the lyrical process of making this album as an “emotional rollercoaster,” coming from a place that desired to validate your emotional experiences. Where were you before making this project and where are you now, after releasing the EP?

I was a mess before this EP. I had a lot of feelings I hadn’t dealt with, a lot of self work that I had put off because I didn’t want to admit things to myself. Writing the EP was literal therapy for me. It helped me understand my experiences and how I really feel about events in my life. I grew so much as a person through writing the EP.

In what ways do you wish to inspire up and coming artists/producers that are aiming to get their chance in the spotlight?

I hope through me, everybody can see that they can do literally anything. I started learning bass in lockdown, and picked it up really quickly. I started producing for myself during lockdown, and now I have a whole EP that is self-made. If I can do it, you can too.

What’s one piece of advice you’d like to give aspiring creatives that you either got from a mentor or that you wish you would’ve gotten?

One of the best advice I’ve ever relied was to completely focus on myself and my own journey. We all have our own journeys, and it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking you’re not good enough when you watch everybody around you getting the love that they truly deserve. Keep focused on what you’re doing and what your goals are, and be nothing but supportive of everybody who’s doing it too!

As we’re looking ahead seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, how are you planning to propel your career forward in 2021?

I plan to keep going. More music, more videos, more live shows, more live content. Everything and more! It’s a journey, and I’m going to keep growing through every piece I put out.

Is there anything on the horizon that you can share with us?

I’ll be playing some live shows in August. I will also have another EP to come

Take a chance now and manifest something: ______________.

I will be writing and producing with/for some of the biggest artists in the world soon.

Any last words for the SPIN-verse?

I hope you enjoy the live spin sessions from my bedroom! And thank you Spin for having me <3

Check out Vetta Borne’s sultry bedroom session below. For more SPIN Sessions, head over to SPIN TV.