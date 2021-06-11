SPIN Daybreaker: Down the Yellow Brick Road

It hasn’t been long since we’ve last seen you (this week has flown by), but alas, welcome back to another week and another week of music discovery. We’ve got lots of exciting new music coming through this week that’s all about presence, spatial resonance, and musical liberation. The artists showcased in this week’s Daybreaker playlist are the embodiment of being just that – an artist. They have multi-layered, melodically evolving tracks that contain much depth to get lost in. Musically engaging, they are well-rounded artists who can carefully construct their bodies of work to showcase each detail of the talent they possess—from songwriting to producing and everything in between.

Standouts for this week’s alt R&B/Latin, neo-soul, jazz, and indie electronic mix include Teo?, who just released a full-length album, Sol, and showcases his smooth vocals and Latin/neo-soul fusion on “Pantera.” Next is Charlotte Day Wilson who captivates with her echoey vocals in the dynamically paced “Keep Moving.” And lastly, one of our favorite standouts are jazzy psychedelic trio Shadeemus, who take you on a vibrant guitar-infused journey through “Atlantis.”

Put this on and let yourself groove into your own universe. Reality is what you make of it, so why not make it as vibrant and indulgent as possible? As always, sit back, relax, and discover with SPIN Daybreaker. Keep up with all the new artists and let us know who you would like to be featured in our weekly roundup by following us on socials! (IG/FB/Twitter)