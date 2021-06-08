Soul Asylum, Local H and Juliana Hatfield to Hit the Road This Fall

The ’90s are back, baby.

Soul Asylum will headline a 27-date fall tour that will feature fellow ’90s stalwarts Local H and Juliana Hatfield on the bill as well. All three artists have released albums in the past year, with Soul Asylum’s dropping at the onset of the pandemic. Local H released an album last year and Hatfield put out her new collection in May

The Back In Your Face tour kicks off on Aug. 3 in Reading, Pennsylvania before hitting 26 other cities. It concludes in Dave Pirner’s home state of Minnesota, with a Sept. 18 show in Maple Grove. More dates will be announced soon.

“Being off the road and at home for this last 15 months has been as hard on all of us, as it has everyone in the world really,” Pirner said in a statement. “We haven’t been in one place, for this long, in the history of the band. We can’t wait to get back to the road and see our fans, get ready because these shows are going to be special!”

In the past year, we spoke with all three of the bands on this tour. You can read our interview with Pirner here, Local H here and see what Hatfield ranks as her five albums she can’t live without.

See the full tour itinerary below:

August 3 Reverb Reading, PA

August 5 The Vault Music Hall New Bedford, MA

August 6 Aura Portland, ME

August 7 Orange Motorsports Middletown, NY

August 8 Wally’s Pub Hampton Beach, NH

August 10 The Ramkat Winston-Salem, NC

August 11 Oceanfront Concert Series Virginia Beach, VA

August 12 House of Blues N. Myrtle Beach, SC

August 14 Saint Louis Music Park Maryland Heights, MO

August 15 Grinders KC Kansas City, MO

August 20 The Castle Theatre Bloomington, IL

August 21 The Piazza Aurora, IL

August 22 Garfield Park Indianapolis, IN

August 26 The Red Carpet Charleston, WV

August 27 Jergels Warrendale, PA

August 28 Riverfront Live Cincinnati, OH

August 30 ACL Live at The Moody Austin, TX

September 1 Lava Cantina The Colony The Colony, TX

September 3 VBC Mars Music Hall Huntsville, AL

September 4 Hop Springs Murfreesboro, TN

September 5 Piere’s Entertainment Center Fort Wayne, IN

September 9 Summerfest @ BMO Harris Milwaukee, WI

September 10 Greenway Takeover Festival Grand Forks, ND

September 11 The ‘O’riginal Bar Minot, ND

September 16 Evans Amphitheater at Cain Cleveland Heights, OH

September 17 Menominee Nation Arena Oshkosh, WI

September 18 Concert on the Lawn Maple Grove, MN