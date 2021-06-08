Sinead O’Connor isn’t retiring after all. A few days after saying that she was giving up touring and recording, the singer-songwriter (and now author), O’Connor had a change of heart.

In a tweet, she explained her decision.

“Good news. Fuck retiring. I retract. Am not retiring. I was temporarily allowing pigs in lipstick to fuck my head up… here’s my statement….. in the form of these three photos. It’s ‘colourful’ but that’s me : ) #LetOConnorBeOConnor,” it said.

The tweet also included a fairly lengthy three photograph statement where she outlined her decision, including saying how it has been difficult for her to talk about the past in the length, including a harrowing incident she says happened with Prince.

She also hit out at the British media, saying, “Abuse which takes the form of in particular some UK media either using their knowledge that I am legally vulnerable to invalidate, disrespect, hurt, deride and or generally treat like a Russian dancing bear, would trigger so much emotional catharsis.”

Continuing, O’Connor said, “Making music that is. I don’t like the consequences of being a talented (and outspoken woman) being that I have to wade through walls of prejudice every day to make a living.”

O’Connor’s manager, Kenny Papenfus of 67 Management, confirmed to Billboard that she been going through trauma during the book’s promotion and that after mulling it over, “Sinead has resumed her faith in herself and her value in being a musician.”

Last year, we had a lengthy conversation with O’Connor late last year about her career, which you can read here.

You can see the full statement below.