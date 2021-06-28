Scott Weiland’s life is headed to the big screen.

On Monday morning, Dark Pictures and Orian Williams announced they acquired the book rights to the Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver singer’s Not Dead & Not for Sale memoir and will turn it into a biopic. The film, titled Paper Heart, will be written by Jennifer Erwin.

“It’s an honor to have the trust to tell Scott’s story and the ability to portray the lesser known sides of him – the loving and tender man he was, the high school athlete he was, the melancholy soul he was and the legendary frontman that he will always be,” Erwin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Scott was glamorous, complicated and wounded. His childhood had a big effect on his struggles with addiction,” Dark Pictures’ Anne Beagan told THR in a statement of her own.

Williams said that the film will include previously unreleased Weiland music. David Vigliano, who represents the Weiland estate, said that this “felt right” for a biopic to be made about the singer.

Weiland died at the age of 48 in December 2015 from an accidental overdose.