Quicksand Announce New Album Distant Populations, Unveil New Song and Headlining Tour
The triple announcement from the hardcore veterans shows beginning of another merciless run
New York post-hardcore outfit Quicksand will release their fourth studio LP Distant Populations on Aug. 13, with a vinyl release arriving on Sept. 24.
As most artists are wont to do, they also shared a new track in tandem with the new album’s announcement, called “Missile Command,” along with a music video. The song was born out of a rehearsal jam; In a statement, frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels says “It really kind of focuses on (bassist) Sergio’s whole motif in a very simple way. He and (drummer) Alan just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me.”
Check it out below.
Thematically, the album takes a look at the “duality of our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society, while also examining the alienation and loneliness of it all.”
“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart.” says frontman Walter Schreifels.“We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”
If that wasn’t already enough from a single band, on top of the two announcements, Quicksand made another: they’ll be touring in the fall, starting September 28 in Boston, headlining the whole way until they reach the end of the line October 31 in Philly. Tickets go live this Friday.
Check out the tracklisting and tour dates:
Tracklisting:
1. Inversion
2. Lightning Field
3. Colossus
4. Brushed
5. Katakana
6. Missile Command
7. Phase 90
8. The Philosopher
9. Compacted Reality
10. EMDR
11. Rodan
Tour dates:
9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live
10/4 Detroit, MI El Club
10/5 Chicago, IL Metro
10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater
10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos
10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour
10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar
10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk
10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live
10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)
10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground
10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat
10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom
10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts