New York post-hardcore outfit Quicksand will release their fourth studio LP Distant Populations on Aug. 13, with a vinyl release arriving on Sept. 24.

As most artists are wont to do, they also shared a new track in tandem with the new album’s announcement, called “Missile Command,” along with a music video. The song was born out of a rehearsal jam; In a statement, frontman/guitarist Walter Schreifels says “It really kind of focuses on (bassist) Sergio’s whole motif in a very simple way. He and (drummer) Alan just have this really kind of trademark groove, and I think that really sings on this one to me.”

Check it out below.

Thematically, the album takes a look at the “duality of our simultaneous existence in individual relationships and as part of a mass society, while also examining the alienation and loneliness of it all.”

“Everyone is on the one hand so connected with each other, and on the other hand, is so far apart.” says frontman Walter Schreifels.“We’re checking out each other’s social media and we know what everybody’s doing. But when we’re sitting in the same room together, we’re looking at our phones.”

If that wasn’t already enough from a single band, on top of the two announcements, Quicksand made another: they’ll be touring in the fall, starting September 28 in Boston, headlining the whole way until they reach the end of the line October 31 in Philly. Tickets go live this Friday.

Check out the tracklisting and tour dates:

Tracklisting:

1. Inversion

2. Lightning Field

3. Colossus

4. Brushed

5. Katakana

6. Missile Command

7. Phase 90

8. The Philosopher

9. Compacted Reality

10. EMDR

11. Rodan

Tour dates:

9/28 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

9/29 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

10/1 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

10/2 Albany, NY Empire Live

10/4 Detroit, MI El Club

10/5 Chicago, IL Metro

10/6 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe

10/8 Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

10/9 Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

10/11 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

10/12 Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

10/13 Seattle, WA Neumos

10/15 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

10/16 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour

10/18 Phoenix, AZ Valley Bar

10/19 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

10/21 Austin, TX Mohawk

10/23 Houston, TX Studio @ Warehouse Live

10/25 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

10/26 Charlotte, NC The Underground

10/27 Washington, DC Black Cat

10/29 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/31 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of The Living Arts