New Music \

Prince’s Estate Shares Unreleased Track ‘Born 2 Die’

It's off the upcoming 'Welcome 2 America' album

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 3, 2021 - 9:49 am
04-Prince-W2A-copyright-The-Prince-Estate-photo-credit-Mike-Ruiz-1622727058
CREDIT: Mike Ruiz

Tags: prince