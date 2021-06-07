New Music \

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Song ‘Flying On The Ground’

He calls it "literally the best thing I’ve released since the last thing I released."

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 7, 2021 - 11:36 am
Noel Gallagher In Concert - Nashville, Tennessee
CREDIT: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

