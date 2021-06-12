Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ greatest hits album Back The Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) arrived on Friday, and to celebrate Gallagher and his band visited CBS This Morning’s Saturday Session. He performed two solo songs (“Holy Mountain” and “We’re On Our Way Now”) and surprised fans with a rendition of “Don’t Look Back in Anger” off Oasis’ sophomore album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?

Aside from the performance, Gallagher also chatted with CBS This Morning’s Anthony Mason about his decade-long solo career.

“Well, I came out of a band with a very strong identity, a very famous band, a band that fans really, really loved, and I didn’t want my solo career to be a sugar-free version of that. Like Diet Oasis,” Gallagher explained. “I’m allowed to work at my own pace, I’m not writing songs for a brand; we were a stadium rock band, therefore I was writing stadium rock songs. And I was writing for another singer.”

As for how “Don’t Look Back in Anger” came to be, Gallagher quipped: “I wrote it in Paris, it fell out of the sky. Thankfully it fell on my lap and not Bono’s.”

While it’s nice to hear Oasis songs live, don’t expect the band to reunite anytime soon. Last month, Gallagher proclaimed “Oasis is done” after saying “the legacy of the band is set in stone.”

Watch Gallagher perform “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Holy Mountain” and “We’re On Our Way Now,” as well as his interview with Mason, below.