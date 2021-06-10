Nirvana’s Surviving Members Are Still Making ‘Really Cool’ Music Together, Dave Grohl Says

Though they’ve unofficially jammed before (something Krist Novoselic told us when we last spoke with him), Dave Grohl revealed to Howard Stern that not only does he get together with former Nirvana members Novoselic and Pat Smear to do that, they actually record “really cool” new music.

“Krist Novoselic is a pilot, he flies his own plane… he lives up in the Pacific Northwest and whenever he comes down to Los Angeles, you know, we always love to see each other and we’ll have dinner,” Grohl told Stern.

If you’re hoping to hear anything new from the musicians who once performed with Kurt Cobain in Nirvana, however, don’t get your hopes up, Grohl said.

“And you know if we’re in a studio, we’ll record them. So we’ve recorded some stuff that’s really cool. But we’ve never done anything with it… it’s more just like friends, jamming around, it doesn’t really seem like any sort of like big official reunion.”

This isn’t the first time Stern and Grohl have talked about the ex-Nirvana members together. Last time they chatted, Grohl admitted that he, Novoselic, and Smear jammed “at the house where we recorded the [new Foo Fighters] album.”