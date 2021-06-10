News \

Nirvana’s Surviving Members Are Still Making ‘Really Cool’ Music Together, Dave Grohl Says

"We like to see each other and if there are instruments around or a studio that’s available, we’ll just get together and kind of jam, you know?"

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 10, 2021 - 12:14 pm
Nirvana 2016
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

