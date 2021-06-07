Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie to Headline Cruel World Festival in May 2022

It’ll be just like heaven for fans of Emo Brit retro lineups. The Cruel World festival which was originally slated to take place in 2020 will finally happen in 2022. Morrissey, Bauhaus, Echo and the Bunnymen, The Psychedelic Furs, Blondie and more congregate in Pasadena, California on May 14, 2022 for the event.

The one-day festival at Brookside at the Rose Bowl will also see Blondie, Devo, Violent Femmes, The Church, The Damned and dozens more will perform. Additionally, L.A. bands Berlin, 45 Grave and Missing Persons will also be on the bill.

In terms of health and safety precaution, Cruel World’s website says, “We will follow all COVID-19 related mandates applicable to the festival and will provide more information as the festival approaches.”

The all-ages event will start at noon, with an 11 pm curfew.

Tickets at various levels will go on sale June 11 at 10 am.

Check out the poster below.