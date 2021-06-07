News \

Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie to Headline Cruel World Festival in May 2022

The bill also features DEVO, the Psychedelic Furs, Echo & the Bunnymen and dozens more

Katherine Turman | June 7, 2021 - 1:52 pm
Morrissey Announces New Album 'I Am Not a Dog on a Chain'
CREDIT: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Tags: bauhaus, blondie, devo, Echo and the Bunnymen, morrissey, the Psychedelic Furs