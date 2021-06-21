News \
Lorde Announces Solar Power Album Tracklist, 2022 Tour
Album is out on Aug. 20
Welcome to the second day of summer.
Yesterday on the summer solstice, Lorde released a 21-second teaser of what looks like her sitting in a relaxed lotus position meditating on the sand as the sound of shore break and a strange hiss is played. The camera zooms in, she opens her eyes, draws in a breath, and the clip ends. No music.
Now, we have the news about the full album’s release.
Titled Solar Power, Lorde’s third album is out on Aug. 20 on Republic. The album was produced by Jack Antonoff, which marks their second collaboration together, previously working on Melodrama.
“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors. In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through,” Lorde said in a statement. “I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD. I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”
The latest single, “Solar Power,” is out now, which we covered last week.
Of the song, Lorde said, “The first song, also called “Solar Power” and written and produced by myself and Jack, is the first of the rays. It’s about that infectious, flirtatious summer energy that takes hold of us all, come June…”
Lorde also announced tour dates that begin in 2022. Check out the tracklisting and tour dates below:
Solar Power tracklist:
1. The Path
2. Solar Power
3. California
4. Stoned in the Nail Salon
5. Fallen Fruit
6. Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)
7. The Man with An Axe
8. Dominoes
9. Big Star
10. Leader of a New Regime
11. Mood Ring
12. Oceanic Feeling
Tour dates:
February 26 Christchurch, NZ Electric Avenue Festival
February 27 Upper Moutere, NZ Neudorf Vineyards
March 1 Wellington, NZ Days Bay
March 2 Havelock North, NZ Black Barn Vineyards
March 4 New Plymouth, NZ Bowl of Brooklands
March 5 Auckland, NZ Outerfields
March 10 Brisbane, AU Riverstage
March 12 Melbourne, AU SMMB
March 15 Sydney, AU Aware Super Theatre
March 19 Perth, AU Belvoir Amphitheater
April 3 Nashville, TN Opry House
April 5 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre
April 7 Montreal, QC Salle Willfrid Pelletier
April 8 Toronto, ON Meridian Hall
April 12 Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre
April 15 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
April 16 Washington, DC The Anthem
April 18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall
April 20 Philadelphia, PA The Met
April 22 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
April 25 Minneapolis, MN The Armory
April 27 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom
April 30 Seattle, WA WaMu Theatre
May 1 Portland, OR Theater of the Clouds
May 3 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
May 5 Los Angeles, CA Shrine Auditorium
May 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
May 25 Leeds, UK O2 Academy
May 26 Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall
May 28 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
May 30 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy
June 1 London, UK Roundhouse
June 2 London, UK Roundhouse
June 7 Paris, FR Casino de Paris
June 8 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live
June 10 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
June 13 Zurich, CH Halle 622
June 14 Munich, DE Zenith
June 16 Rome, IT Cavea – Auditorium Parco della Musica
June 17 Villafranca di Verona, IT Castello di Villafranca
June 18 Sibenik, HR Saint Mihovil Fortress
June 21 Cologne, DE Open Air am Tanzbrunnen
June 23 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall