Kurt Cobain Self-Portrait Caricature Sold for $281,250 at Music Icons Auction

Big bucks were paid for items from Prince, Elton John, Eddie Van Halen and others

Anna VanValkenburgh | June 14, 2021 - 12:00 pm
Cobain 1993
CREDIT: Frank Micelotta

