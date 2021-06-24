News \
Johnny Cash’s Previously Unreleased Live Album From 1968 to Be Unearthed
Listen to "I'm Going to Memphis" from that San Francisco show
The Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG announced Johnny Cash, At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968 a never-heard Johnny Cash live album of a concert in San Francisco just days before the release of Cash’s venerated At Folsom Prison album.
The collection of live recordings from Cash is slated for release on Sept. 24 on CD and double-LP and will be available on all digital formats via Legacy Recordings soon. Included with both mediums are essays by Johnny and June Carter’s son John Carter Cash and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, the original concert poster, and other art.
Backed by his band The Tennessee Three, Cash’s setlist has a pair of Bob Dylan covers (“Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright” and “One Too Many Mornings”) on top of his own more obscure songs like “The Ballad of Ira Hayes.”
In a statement, John Carter Cash has described At The Carousel Ballroom as “what I believe to be one of the most intimate and connected shows I have ever heard.”
Listen to “I’m Going To Memphis” from that show now.
See the full tracklisting below: