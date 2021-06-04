As the world awaits what’s to come from John Mayer, he’s been inspired by the ’80s as shown in the art and video for his new single, “Last Train Home.”

With grainy footage, a pink electric guitar, and the Dead & Co. guitarist’s signature hairstyle and riffs, the entire song is a vibe. Not to mention that Maren Morris makes an appearance on the track. “Last Train Home” also features percussionist Lenny Castro of Toto and keyboardist Greg Phillinganes who has worked with Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, and the aforementioned Toto.

Listen to “Last Train Home” below.

This track is the first single from Mayer’s anticipated eight studio album Sob Rock which will be released on July 16. Mayer teased the album’s release on social media, on billboards, and in print before making an official announcement. Without warning, Sob Rock ads popped up in subways on both coasts.

Produced by Mayer and Don Was, and recorded at Henson Studios in Los Angeles, the album marks Mayer’s first solo offering since 2017’s gold-selling The Search for Everything. Pre-order/pre-save for the album here.

If “Last Train Home” sounds familiar, it could be because Mayer took to TikTok in late March and shared the smallest bit of it, picking up 1.4 million views. Since then, he’s been active on social media fans teasing the release, asking fans “What is Sob Rock?”

He finally confirmed suspicions of his new project on Tuesday when he shared the albums cover art.

See the full tracklist for Sob Rock below.

Last Train Home

Shouldn’t Matter but It Does

New Light

Why You No Love Me

Wild Blue

Shot in the Dark

I Guess I Just Feel Like

Til the Right One Comes

Carry Me Away

All I Want Is to Be With You