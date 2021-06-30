Jeff Tweedy Covers Roky Erickson’s ‘For You (I’d Do Anything)’

There’s a new Roky Erickson tribute album titled May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson on the way in time for the latest Record Store Day Drop in a few weeks. One of the participants is none other than Jeff Tweedy. The Wilco frontman took on Erickson’s “For You (I’d Do Anything).”

Other officially leaked singles ahead of the compilation’s full release include “Two Headed Dog” by Margo Price and “Be And Bring Me Home” by Neko Case. Other contributors on the album include Lucinda Williams, Billy F. Gibbons, Mark Lanegan and Lynn Castle, Gary Clark, Jr., Chelsea Wolfe and more.

Erickson was the guitarist, vocalist, and co-founder of The 13th Floor Elevators in the mid-‘60s. The untamed, psychedelic-garage rock anthem “You’re Gonna Miss Me” won them mainstream breakout success and it’s since been one of the go-to singles for introduction into the first wave of psychedelic rock. He died on May 31st, 2019.

Listen to it below.