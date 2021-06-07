Last week, Michelle Zauner released her third album as Japanese Breakfast, which came a few months after the release of her stunning memoir, Crying in H Mart. Now, that book is coming to the big screen.

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired the film rights to the New York Times best selling memoir. There is no release date set for the film.

The film version of Crying in H Mart will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim and Japanese Breakfast will provide the soundtrack for the film.

“It is a surreal thrill to have the opportunity to memorialize my mother in film, and I consider it of the highest honor to pursue that task alongside creative luminaries such as Stacey Sher, Jason Kim and Orion Pictures,” Zauner said in a statement.

Last week, we spoke with Zauner about both the book and the album, where she showed how time has matured her grief into something more akin to joy. You can read it here.