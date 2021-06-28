News \

Halsey’s Upcoming Fourth Album Is Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

It will be titled 'If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power'

Daniel Kohn | June 28, 2021 - 12:42 pm
