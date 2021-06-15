Haim, St. Vincent, Charli XCX Headline All Things Go Fest

HAIM, St. Vincent, Charli XCX and LAUV lead the female-focused All Things Go Music Festival on Oct. 16 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland.

The 20,000-capacity venue will also see up-and-coming artists — Girl In Red, Cautious Clay, Beach Bunny, Soccer Mommy, Gus Dapperton, Tkay Maidza, Jelani Aryeh, Role Model, Tai Verdes, Blue DeTiger, Isaac Dunbar and Del Water Gap — appearing on the fest’s two stages.

All Things Go will also host a conference and panel discussion as part of its programming, featuring notable voices in music, entertainment and journalism. The conference will be free to enter with RSVP; speakers and details will be announced later this summer.

Tickets go on sale June 16th at 10 a.m.; EST.

Previous headliners have included Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, CHVRCHES and Carly Rae Jepsen alongside culinary partners such as James Beard Award-nominated chef Erik Bruner Yang,

HAIM and Charli XCX were recently together in a video Vampire Weekend’s Rostam’s “From the Back of a Cab” video.

St. Vincent recently released her, new album, the ’70s-influenced Daddy’s Home, in May. You can read that review here.

In terms of COVID-19 protocols, the All Things Go website posted that “The safety of fans, staff, and artists is always of utmost importance. Because the guidelines are continuing to change, we will follow guidance from local and state health department officials in place at the time of the show, as it pertains to outdoor venues.”