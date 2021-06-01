Guns N’ Roses have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. tour, which was pushed back due to the pandemic, and now begins July 31, 2021, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The tour concludes on Oct. 3 in Hollywood, Florida, with a two-night stint at the Hard Rock Live Arena. There are currently a total of 25 shows scheduled.

The support act will be Wolfgang Van Halen’s new band, Mammoth WVH, in their touring debut. The band will be performing songs from their upcoming self-titled debut album, out June 11, including their hit rock single “Distance.” The only show Mammoth WVH won’t be on is GN’R’s appearance at the Bottle Rock Festival in Napa Valley on Sept. 4

Tickets for the new dates will be on sale beginning June 4 at 12 p.m. local time.

Guns N’ Roses 2021 tour dates

July 31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium*

August 3 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

August 5 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

August 8 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

August 11 – Fargo, ND @ FargoDome

August 13 – Missoula, MT @ Washington-Grizzly Stadium

August 16 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

August 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

August 22 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center*

August 25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose*

August 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ Venue to be announced*

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Phoenix Suns Arena*

September 1 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center*

September 4 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley^

September 8 – Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium*

September 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

September 12 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*

September 16 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 18 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest

September 21 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center*

September 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center*

September 26 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena*

September 29 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena*

October 2 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

October 3 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena*

*New Tour Dates

^ Festival Date/Mammoth WVH Not Performing