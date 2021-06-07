Toronto punk band Fucked Up is celebrating their concept album David Comes To Life with a limited-edition two-LP reissue on lightbulb-yellow vinyl.

Out via Matador Records on Dec. 10, the collection will revisit a set of songs that splayed freely into unexpected instrumentation, psychedelic drift, and situationist philosophy.

Additionally, “The Truest Road,” pulled from a rarities LP that will be announced later this year. Check out “The Truest Road” here.

The compilation David’s Town – a companion to David Comes to Life, previously available only on vinyl – has also been made available on streaming for the first time ever.

Pre-order of the special edition is available here.

Following the vinyl’s release, Fucked Up plan to tour both North American coasts and the UK in January 2022 performing the album in full. The current set of dates will kick off in Ottawa, Canada on Jan. 19, trek the east coast, and then end on Feb. 22 in Detroit.

See the complete list of tour dates below.

1.19.22 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

1.20.22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

1.21.22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

1.22.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

1.23.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

1.24.22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

1.25.22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

1.26.22 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

1.28.22 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

1.29.22 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

In early May, Fucked Up released acts one through four of their Year of The Horse album. This collection of tracks consists of mostly energy-packed instrumental clips, all under two minutes long.

Start your journey through the album by listening to Act One below.

Check out the David Comes To Life limited-edition two-LP tracklist below.

1. Let Her Rest

2. Queen of Hearts

3. Under My Nose

4. The Other Shoe

5. Turn the Season

6. Running on Nothing

7. Remember My Name

8. A Slanted Tone

9. Serve Me Right

10. Truth I Know

11. Life in Paper

12. Ship of Fools

13. A Little Death

14. I Was There

15. Inside a Frame

16. The Recursive Girls

17. One More Night

18. Lights Go Up