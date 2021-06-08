Foo Fighters Will Reopen Madison Square Garden With First 100 Percent Capacity Event in NYC

Well, that escalated quickly.

A few weeks ago, we were wondering if Foo Fighters (and most any tour, really) would be taking place at all, nevertheless at a full capacity indoors. Today, we have that answer.

Dave Grohl and company will be the first band to rock New York City’s Madison Square Garden –and it’s happening in just 12 days. The group’s headlining show at MSG will also be the first 100% capacity show in New York City since the COVID shut down last year.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10 a.,m. local time.

As usual, Grohl didn’t mince words.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”

This is the band’s first proper show in quite a bit and is their fifth headlining show at the Garden following sets in 2008, 2011 and two in 2018.

The Foos will be doing a quick run at the end of July as part of their 26th anniversary tour and will headline a slew of festivals, including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and BottleRock as well.