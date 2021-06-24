New Orleans Jazz Fest is the latest event to make its return this fall. Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Co, Lizzo, Jimmy Buffett and Demi Lovato are the headliners of the two-weekend extravaganza. It takes place on the weekends of Oct. 8-10 and 15-17 at the Fair Grounds Race Course.

Also appearing in this grab bag of a lineup are the remnants of The Beach Boys, Wu-Tang Clan, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Randy Newman, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Brittany Howard, The Black Crowes, The Isley Brothers, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Norah Jones, Ziggy Marley (performing the songs of his father, Bob Marley), and many, many others.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now through the festival’s website.

Jazz Fest usually takes place in the spring, but alas, you know how the past few years have been. Last year, Jazz Fest was one of the first festivals to change its date due to the pandemic.