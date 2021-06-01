After having their grand plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary as a band shelved due to COVID, Foo Fighters are finally ready to hit the road.

The group had been teasing activity throughout the holiday weekend, and now we know why.

In honor of what’s now their 26th anniversary, the Foos announced a handful of tour dates that begin in July and will span a few weeks in the middle of the country.

“Having confirmed their appearances atop the 2021 lineups of Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and Bottlerock, Foo Fighters are answering the burning question of “Are they doing any of their own shows?” with a resounding FUCK YES,” a statement says a bit more succinctly.

Radkey will support the band on this run, with more dates promised to be announced in the near future.

If you’re a Citi cardholder, you can grab tickets to these shows between June 1 at 12 p.m. ET until June 3 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Foo Fighters released their 10th studio album, Medicine at Midnight. You can read our review of that here.

Dave Grohl had a busy 2020, with everything from a series of Hannaukah songs to livestream benefit shows to taco collaborations,, and 2021 is looking even busier. Recently he appeared to have a blast co-hosting The Tonight Show... as well as being a guest and performing live on the program. But fans will be glad to see him back on tour, for his “real” job as the Foos frontman.

Check out the full dates (for now) below:

July 28 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

July 30 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI

August 3 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO

August 5 – Azura Amphitheater – Bonner Springs, KS

August 7 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK

August 9 – Isleta Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NM