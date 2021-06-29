Damon Albarn Hints at New Music From Both Blur and Gorillaz

Damon Albarn never rests. He took a break from Gorillaz to record a solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows which is out in November on Transgressive. Albarn said that he finished that album in February.

But that’s not all.

Since then, he’s “been working on carnival-themed music with Gorillaz with a lot of people from west London,” Albarn told NME. “We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record.” Gorillaz fans, rejoice.

But like a TV infomercial, that’s not all – there’s more! Albarn also hinted at a possible Blur reunion. No, your eyes don’t deceive you. He spoke about the prospect with drummer Dave Rowntrees, but it seems it hasn’t even lifted off from the ground just yet.

“Well, we did have a chat recently, but we haven’t really progressed further than that,” Albarn said. “We did have an idea though; I’ve just been a bit busy at the moment obviously. When it happens, I’ll be made up.”

The frontman then adds, somewhat gratuitously: “When it’s wanted, I’ll do it. I don’t want to foist that stuff on anybody unnecessarily.”

Blur has been on hiatus since their last album The Magic Whip from 2015 and Gorillaz has been pretty much MIA since last year’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, and probably will be until 2022’s appearance at Primavera Fest. So either that “carnival-themed music with Gorillaz” will be on the follow-up to the seemingly serial Song Machine as a season two entry or will be something entirely new and unrelated. At this point, I don’t think anybody really minds so long as something is coming soon. We’re waiting, Damon.