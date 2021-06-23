Colleen Green Returns With First New Album in 6 Years

Colleen Green is back with her first album in six years. Titled Cool, it’s out Sept. 10 on Hardly Art and serves as the follow-up to 2015’s I Want To Grow Up.

In conjunction with the announcement of her new album, Green also released the single “I Wanna Be a Dog” with an accompanying music video. For those crossing their fingers for an Iggy Pop reference in this one, I regret to inform you that there are none. The pop-punk single is more buoyant and cute than ferocious and biting, “where Green celebrates the simplicity of canine life and questions why she’s still overcomplicating her own,” according to a press release.

Check out the video below.

Cool was produced by Gordon Raphael (The Strokes, Regina Spektor) and was recorded across three locations in Los Angeles, then mastered in Sweden. It’s been around. Made with mucho expertise.

The album is available for preorder from Hardly Art and will be released on LP/CD/CS/DSP. Any LPs preordered through Hardly Art Mini Mart will receive the vinyl on a “cool, cloudy smoke vinyl.”

Check out the tracklisting below:

1. Someone Else

2. I Wanna Be a Dog

3. Posi Vibes

4. Highway

5. Natural Chorus

6. You Don’t Exist

7. It’s Nice to Be Nice

8. How Much Should You Love a Husband?

9. I Believe in Love

10. Pressure to Cum