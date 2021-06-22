New Music \
Car Seat Headrest Cover Nine Inch Nails, David Bowie and More on Covers EP
They also dropped an EP of remixes in EP twofer
Car Seat Headrest are dropping not one but two digital-only EPs today – MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes. The former consists of four covers of songs the band has cited as influences of their last full-length LP Making a Door Less Open, released last month. They include songs by David Bowie, The Who, Nine Inch Nails, and Kate Bush.
The latter EP announced, MADLO: Remixes, contains five remixes of songs from MADLO, featuring reworks from Superorganism, 1 Trait Danger, Scuba, yeule, and Dntel.
Both of the EPs’ cover art display the cover of MADLO poised in impressionistic paintings – one on a chair, the other awkwardly in a bathroom sink.
1 Trait Danger is a Car Seat Headrest electronic side project comprised of drummer Andrew Ketz and frontman Will Toledo’s alter-personage, Trait. Their zany LP, 1 Trait Bangers, was released in March.
Listen to the EPs below.