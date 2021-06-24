A day after speaking at a hearing in Los Angeles for the first time about her desire to end her conservatorship, Britney Spears took to Instagram to issue her first public statement.

In the post, which included a quote from Albert Einstein, Spears apologized to her fans for posting that her life seemed to be going great when it wasn’t.

“I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing,” she said. “I think that’s what we all strive for !!!! That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week you obviously really know now it’s not.”

Continuing, Spears wrote, “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light 💡🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped … so I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑🧚‍♀️🦄 !!!!!”

On Wednesday, Spears spoke out against the conservatorship that has been in place since 2008. She demanded that her father, Jamie Spears, be removed from it and that it end altogether.

Spears also detailed that she wants to get married and have a baby with her current boyfriend Sam Asghari. However, she said she has an IUD against her will and can’t see a doctor to get it removed.