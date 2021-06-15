Blast Rites \

Blast Rites: Dead Heat’s Crossover Heater Strikes Right on Time

And more of June’s best metal

Andy O'Connor | June 15, 2021 - 11:00 am
Blast Rites June 2021
CREDIT: Josh Vega, Salla Kolehmainen, Jørn Steen, George Clarke

Tags: Darkthrone, dead heat, Deafheaven, Inhuman Condition, Skepticism